Death Notices 11.30.20
Rubye Elois Parr, 101, of LaBelle, Texas, passed away on November 29, 2020. Services are pending with Levingston Funeral Home — Port Neches.
Tina Lea Taylor, 53, of Port Neches, Texas, passed away on November 27, 2020. Services are pending with Levingston Funeral Home — Port Neches.
Charlotte Ann Thurston, 70, of Port Neches, Texas, passed away on November 27, 2020. Services are pending with Levingston Funeral Home — Port Neches.
Porfirio Stephen Martinez, 96, of Port Neches, Texas, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Services are pending with Levingston Funeral Home — Port Neches.
Larry Wayne Roebuck, 76, of Hemphill, passed away on November 27, 2020 at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont. Services are pending at Claybar Kelly Watkins Funeral Home.
Barbara Mullins Glazier
