November 30, 2020

  • 54°

Death Notices 11.30.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 4:18 pm Monday, November 30, 2020

Rubye Elois Parr, 101, of LaBelle, Texas, passed away on November 29, 2020. Services are pending with Levingston Funeral Home — Port Neches.

Tina Lea Taylor, 53, of Port Neches, Texas, passed away on November 27, 2020. Services are pending with Levingston Funeral Home — Port Neches.

Charlotte Ann Thurston, 70, of Port Neches, Texas, passed away on November 27, 2020. Services are pending with Levingston Funeral Home — Port Neches.

Porfirio Stephen Martinez, 96, of Port Neches, Texas, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Services are pending with Levingston Funeral Home — Port Neches.

Larry Wayne Roebuck, 76, of Hemphill, passed away on November 27, 2020 at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont. Services are pending at Claybar Kelly Watkins Funeral Home.

