November 28, 2020

Orange Police Beat 11.20-11.24.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:55 am Saturday, November 28, 2020

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from November 20 – November 24, 2020:

Friday, Nov. 20

  • Hit and run resulting in property damage at the 3100 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2200 block of MacArthur Drive
  • Attempted rape reported in the Orange area
  • Damaged property at the 3100 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3700 block of 16th Street

Saturday, Nov. 21

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage 9100 block of Farm to Market Road 105
  • Traffic hazard on State Hwy 62

Sunday, Nov. 22

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Park and Link

Monday, Nov. 23

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2300 block of State Hwy. 62
  • Robbery at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at north service road at Simmons
  • Shoplifting at the 3800 block of Interstate 10
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy. 87 and Alllie Payne

Tuesday, Nov. 24

  • Damaged property at the 1800 block of Missouri Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
  • Stolen vehicle at the 2100 block of Link Ave
  • Missing person at the 100 block of College Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 10000 block of State Hwy. 62
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of 16th Street
  • Assault on a police officer at 6th and Morrell

SOURCE: The City of Orange

