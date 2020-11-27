Orange County marriage licenses issued 11.23.20
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of November 23, 2020:
Omar Martinez-Maldonado and Mayra J. Montoya
Bryce K. Gengo and Megan R. Craft-Mosier
Christopher D. Broussard and Ashton N. Burns
Chad B. Hamilton and Chrysten L. Burleigh
