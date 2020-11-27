November 28, 2020

Orange County marriage licenses issued 11.23.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 2:52 pm Friday, November 27, 2020

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of November 23, 2020:

 

Omar Martinez-Maldonado and Mayra J. Montoya

Bryce K. Gengo and Megan R. Craft-Mosier

Christopher D. Broussard and Ashton N. Burns

Chad B. Hamilton and Chrysten L. Burleigh

 

 

