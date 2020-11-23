November 23, 2020

Bears hold off Buna in road win

By Van Wade

Published 7:37 pm Monday, November 23, 2020

BUNA – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears held on for a 63-62 road win over the Buna Cougars to improve to 4-0 on the season.

The Bears placed four players in double figures.

Jesse Doucette and Brendon Brones led the way with 18 points apiece.

Cole Freeman filtered in 12 points while Ben Elliott contributed 10.

The Bears return to action Dec. 1 at Nederland.

 

