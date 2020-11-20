LCM Education Foundation receives donation from Alumni Reunion

To The Leader

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Education Foundation, Inc. received a donation of $1,753 from the joint Little Cypress High School/Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School reunion group on Thursday, November 19.

The Reunion classes of 1950 through 1978 have generously donated to the Foundation following each of their reunions for several years. According to Dale Clark Carlton, LC alum and past president of the LCM Education Foundation, Inc., when first year reunion coordinator Mance Huffman asked where the excess funds from the reunion should go, she suggested that the group continue the tradition of giving them to the Foundation to be used for educational enrichment grants requested by teachers throughout the LCM District.

These grants are usually given in the spring semester, but the closing of schools during the pandemic postponed the process. As it happened, the Foundation’s grant committee was meeting on Thursday evening to determine which grant applications would be funded, when they were visited by Carlton and Donna Nichols Bacon, who delivered the checks to the group. Ms. Bacon is a 1970 graduate, whose class celebrated their 50-year reunion earlier this fall.

The LCM Education Foundation, Inc. will invest the money in the future of this community through the grants given to each campus to enhance the educational opportunities available to the students of LCMCISD.