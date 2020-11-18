Santa at the Depot

Bring the kids by for a fun Drive By from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday December 6, 2020 at the Orange Train Depot located at 1210 Green Ave. in Orange. The Orange Community Players will be Christmas Caroling and there will be free candy and prizes from Santa and his masked elves. A special prize if you wear a Santa hat! There will also be a place to drop off your letters to Santa. Enter from Green Ave. and line up against the left curb.