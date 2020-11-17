Lady Bear Frenzel signs with Angelina JC

LC-M softball standout Bailey Frenzel signed to play college softball for Angelina Junior College in front of family and friends Tuesday.

Frenzel, also a four-year Varsity Letterman, was named 2018 District 22-4A Newcomer of the Year, 2018 Orange Leader First Team, 2019 District 22-4A First Team Utility Player, 2019 KOGT Offensive MVP and 2019 Orange Leader Offensive MVP. Bailey’s parents are Kimberly and Eddie Frenzel.