November 17, 2020

Van Wade/Orange Leader

Lady Bear Frenzel signs with Angelina JC

By Van Wade

Published 4:49 pm Tuesday, November 17, 2020

LC-M softball standout Bailey Frenzel signed to play college softball for Angelina Junior College in front of family and friends Tuesday.

Frenzel, also a four-year Varsity Letterman, was named 2018 District 22-4A Newcomer of the Year, 2018 Orange Leader First Team, 2019 District 22-4A First Team Utility Player, 2019 KOGT Offensive MVP and 2019 Orange Leader Offensive MVP. Bailey’s parents are Kimberly and Eddie Frenzel.

