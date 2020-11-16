November 16, 2020

Photo courtesy OFISD

Sabine River Authority donates to OFISD

By Van Wade

Published 10:14 am Monday, November 16, 2020

Sabine River Authority donated $10,000 to Orangefield ISD for Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta recovery and restoration. Orangefield ISD appreciates the generosity of the SRA. Pictured are Orangefield ISD Superintendent, Shaun McAlpin, Orangefield ISD District Librarian/Grant Writer, Sunshine Copeland, and Sabine River Authority employee, Holly Black.

