Bobcats trip up Big Sandy in hoop opener

ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield Bobcats picked up an impressive 54-51 win over Big Sandy to start their hoop season Saturday.

Paul Ragusa had 17 points, five assists and four rebounds for the Bobcats.

Payton Wrinkle poured in 15 points, had six rebounds and added four assists.

Bryce Bergeron had a double-double, pumping in 13 points while snagging 10 rebounds while Diego Reyes added seven points.

The Bobcats will visit Legacy Christian Tuesday.