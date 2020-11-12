Motorcyclist injured in crash on Interstate 10

At approximately 8:15 a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 10 in Rose City, Texas. The crash involved a motorcycle.

The initial crash report indicates that a 2014 Ford pickup truck was traveling westbound, in the inside lane, on Interstate 10 followed by a 2004 Honda motorcycle. The driver of the Ford slowed due to stopped traffic on I-10. The driver of the motorcycle sees the traffic and begins to move into the right lane. As the motorcycle moves to the right lane, the driver of Ford pulls in front of him and was struck by the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, 36-year-old Joseph Perry of Beaumont, was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth hospital with minor injuries. Perry was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Ford, 22-year-old Hector Robles of Vidor, was not injured in the crash.

Robles was issued a citation for unsafe lane change.

At this time, there are no additional details to be released.