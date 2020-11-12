Landry named BCHS Employee of the Month

The Bridge City High School Employee of the month is Chad Landry.

Coach Landry (the role most everyone knows him by) is in his 13th year with the district.

He not only fills the positions of Football coach and Head Baseball Coach, but he is also responsible for starting a new CTE program during the 2019-2020 school year. Principles of Construction, along with two Building Maintenance courses were added to give students the opportunity to learn almost all of the skills necessary to work on a construction site.

They are able to gain knowledge in everything from woodworking and framing to sheetrock work and a little bit of electrical and plumbing. This program has a lot of interest and has grown from just 6 students last year to 46 this year. In addition to coaching and teaching Building Maintenance classes, Coach Landry also builds homes himself which was where he got the idea for these courses to begin with.

He is married, has two sons that attend Bridge City ISD, and he says he has always known he wanted to teach and coach.

He “loves young people who are willing to put in work and learn.” We are thankful for his outstanding example of leadership, and his willingness and drive to bring new ways and ideas into raising this future generation. He is a huge strength to the district! Congratulations Coach!