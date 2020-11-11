LC-M’s Qi receives Key Club honor

President Shane Johns with Kiwanis Club of Orange, Texas visited the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Board of Trustees meeting to recognize LCM sophomore Tracy Qi, who was selected by the Texas-Oklahoma District of Key Clubs as the Sophomore of the Year. The award is based on the student’s leadership and service and carries a $600 scholarship when the student graduates.

The Kiwanis Club of Orange is the sponsor of both the Little Cypress-Mauriceville and West Orange-Stark High School Key Clubs and for elementary students in those districts, provides funds annually to help buy Book Fair books for students who are unable to purchase books on their own.

The Kiwanis Club’s upcoming project is the annual Christmas Parade on Friday, December 4. For details, go to https://www.facebook.com/orangetxkiwanis where you can download requirements and the registration form.