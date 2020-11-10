Divorces 10.26-11.6.2020
The following divorces were reported by the office of Vickie Edgerly, Orange County District Clerk, for the week of October 26 – November 6, 2020:
Brock Alan Crockerham and April Chari Crockerham
James Martin Everett and Brandy Gemmel Everett
Terri Lynn Franklin and Timothy W. Franklin
Saren Smith and Jacob Smith
Dana Marie Ward and Timothy Ross Ward
Emily Deanne Culpepper and Tisha Marie Shepard
Donald Andrew Rogers and Caitlin Lee Rogers
Kevin Lee Bossier and Mandy Rene Self
Rufus Williams Jr. and Ayolanda M. Kelley
