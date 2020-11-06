November 8, 2020

  • 64°
Orange County Sheriff's Office

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 10.26-11.1.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 4:27 pm Friday, November 6, 2020

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from October 26 – November 1, 2020:

Monday, Oct. 26

  • Burglary at the 4500 block of Townsend Street in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 4300 block of Randall Road in Orange
  • Criminal mischief at the 800 block of Linden in Vidor
  • Follow up at the 3500 block of Beadle Road in Orange. A person was apprehended for questioning in a robbery and felony warrants. More charges may be pending.
  • Criminal mischief at the 2000 block of Pine Bark Boulevard in Orange

Tuesday, Oct. 27

  • Assault at the 200 block of Border Street
  • Burglary at the 23000 block of Interstate 10 in Vidor
  • Disorderly conduct at the 3200 block of Paloma Street in Orange
  • Animal bite at the 100 block of Shiloh Ridge in Vidor
  • Burglary at the 1400 block of Freeway Blvd in Rose City
  • Animal bite at the 4000 block of Caribou in Orange
  • Traffic stop in Vidor. One person was arrested.

Wednesday, Oct. 28

  • Burglary at the 2500 block of Carabelle Street in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 2200 block of Claire Drive in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 3300 block of Stuart Drive in Orange

Thursday, Oct. 29

  • Runaway at the 4000 block of Farm to Market Road 1136 in Orange
  • Theft at the 8000 block of Old Hwy 90
  • Assault at the 2200 block of Claire Drive in Orange

Friday, Oct. 30

  • Theft at the 18000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
  • Three reports of burglary at the 18000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
  • Theft at the 7000 block of South Bilbo Road in Orange
  • Suspicious circumstances at the 6400 block of Blankenship Road in Vidor
  • Theft at the 18000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
  • Animal bite at the 1500 block of Ogden Street in Vidor

Saturday, Oct. 31

  • Sexual assault at the Orange area
  • Disturbance at the 6000 block of Woodland Drive in Orange
  • Theft at the 2000 block of Pine Park Blvd in Orange

Sunday, Nov. 1

  • Stolen vehicle at the 2600 block of Alice Street in Orange
  • Burglary at the14000 block of Duncan Woods Lane in Vidor
  • Recovery of a stolen vehicle near Farm to Market Road 1130 and Teal Road
  • Stolen vehicle at the 3100 block of Linscomb Road in Orange

 

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar