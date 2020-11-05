Paula Robertson, 68, of Orange passed away November 4, 2020 in Huffman, Texas. She was born January 22, 1952 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi to parents Porter Morgan Brown, Sr. and Dorothy Wright Brown.

Paula was a longtime resident of Orange where she graduated from Dewyville High School in 1970. She was a true Trump supporter. Paula enjoyed the outdoors and gardening.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers and sisters, Joe E. Brown, Porter Morgan Brown, Roger Brown, Marcia Hyrhorchuk, Wanda Brown, Sandra Kay Lutz; grandchild, Ronnie Lee Benton, III; grandmother, Roxie Wright. She is survived by her children, Jimmy Ramey and wife Dealina, Melisa Benton and husband Ronnie, Gerald Clark, Kevin Wayne Clark, Kimberly Clark; grandchildren, Christopher and wife Brittany, Connor and wife Kailee, Caleb, Caitlyn, Trent, Maddyson and husband Billy, Jacob, Blake and Santi; great-grandchildren, Brixtyn, Gabriel, Adam, Indie, Rownan; brother, Buddy Brown; sister, Marilyn Schmidt and husband Bill; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends; also her grand dog, Peep Squeak.

Visitation for Paula will be 4:00 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton, Texas. Services for Paula will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 9, 2020 at Pace- Stancil Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Ryan Cemetery in Tarkington Prairie, Texas.