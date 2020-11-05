MMS’ Sunderland named Orange Chamber Employee of the Month

The October Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce Employee of the Month was Ronda Sunderland, Science Teacher at Mauriceville Middle School. Besides mentoring and helping other colleagues whenever needed, the one who nominated her included this as a reason she is outstanding at her job. “She makes sure her love for science is poured into each student that walks into her classroom. She has made sure students are taught how to do TEAMS to be prepared for virtual learning as well. Again, what I appreciate most is that love and passion pours into others, while doing all she does with a smile on her face and a positive attitude.”