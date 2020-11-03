How Orange County Voted FINAL 11:06 p.m.
Paul Burch holds onto Orange City Council At Large seat defeating Charles Ray Thomas 3,417 to 3,054.
Governor Greg Abbott congratulated Senator John Cornyn on his re-election victory to serve the people of Texas in the United States Senate.
“Senator Cornyn ran an excellent campaign, and I want to congratulate him on a hard-fought victory,” said Governor Abbott. “Senator Cornyn has a proven track record as a leader who will fight for the interests of all Texans in our nation’s capital. He worked to provide Hurricane Harvey relief to Texans in need, combat human trafficking, and bring more jobs and economic prosperity to Texas. I know he will continue to be a powerful voice for Texans in the United States Senate.”
Governor Greg Abbott tonight applauded Representative Dade Phelan on his re-election victory in House District 21.
“The people of Southeast Texas deserve a representative who will fight for them, and that is exactly the kind of leadership Representative Phelan provides,” said Governor Abbott. “In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Dade helped lead the charge in the Texas House to secure disaster relief and helped pass legislation to make Texas more resilient to natural disasters. The people of Orange and Jefferson Counties can count on Dade to work with me to improve education, create more jobs, and bring greater economic growth to Southeast Texas.”
Final Voting results
President/Vice President
REP Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence 29,170
DEM Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris 6,354
LIB Jo Jorgensen/ Jeremy “Spike” Cohen 375
GRN Howie Hawkins/ Angela Walker 51
Write-ins 24
U.S. Senator
REP John Coryn 28,704
DEM Mary “MJ” Hegar 6,246
LIB Kerry Douglas McKennon 572
GRN David B. Collins 140
Write-ins 12
U.S. Representative District 36
REP Brian Babin 29,277
DEM Rashad Lewis 5,679
LIB Chad Abbey 492
GRN Hal J. Ridley, Jr 115
Railroad Commissioner
REP James “Jim” Wright 28,819
DEM Chrysta Castaneda 5,875
LIB Matt Sterett 621
GRN Katija “Kat” Gruene 173
Chief Justice, Supreme Court
REP Nathan Hecht 28,400
DEM Amy Clark Meachum 6,423
LIB Mark Ash 655
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6 Unexpired Term
REP Jane Bland 29,200
DEM Kathy Cheng 6,224
Judge, Supreme Court, Place 7
REP Jeff Boyd 28,593
DEM Staci Williams 6,272
LIB William Bryan Strange III 592
Judge, Supreme Court, Place 8
REP Brett Busby 28,691
DEM Gisela D. Triana 6,088
LIB Tom Oxford 711
Judge, Court of Appeals District, Place 3
REP Bert Richardson 28,874
DEM Elizabeth Davis Frizell 6,440
Judge, Court of Appeals District, Place 4
REP Kevin Patrick Yeary 29,011
DEM Tina Clinton 6,327
Judge, Court of Appeals District, Place 9
REP David Newell 29,112
DEM Brandon Birmingham 6,290
Orange County Drainage Pct. 2
Larry E. Ancelot Jr 6,153
j.b. Arrington 3,025
Orange County Drainage Pct. 3
James Scales 7,510
Randy Fuselier 2,740
City of Pinehurst Mayor
Dan Mohon 444
Troy Pierce 245
City of Orange Council Place 6 At Large
Charles Ray Thomas 3,054
Paul Burch 3,417
Bridge City Council Place 2
Mike Reed 2,290
Kenneth Prosperie 1,263
Rose City Councilmember At Large (Three winners)
Tony Wilcoxson 98
Shelia Faske 90
Jeff Dom 60
Linda Durmon 50
Jeff Schulze 37
Jayme McGlothin 56
Bridge City School District Place 6
Michael C. Johnson 4,779
Keith A. Jones 1,647
Bridge City School District Place 7
Mark Anderson 4,602
Cory L. Mitchell 1,957
Orangefield Independent School District Board of Trustee Election Place 3
Jude Graffagnino 2,821
Juan Gonzales 1,101
LCI elects Student Council Officers
