November 4, 2020

How Orange County Voted FINAL 11:06 p.m.

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:03 pm Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Paul Burch holds onto Orange City Council At Large seat defeating Charles Ray Thomas 3,417 to 3,054.

Governor Greg Abbott congratulated Senator John Cornyn on his re-election victory to serve the people of Texas in the United States Senate.

“Senator Cornyn ran an excellent campaign, and I want to congratulate him on a hard-fought victory,” said Governor Abbott. “Senator Cornyn has a proven track record as a leader who will fight for the interests of all Texans in our nation’s capital. He worked to provide Hurricane Harvey relief to Texans in need, combat human trafficking, and bring more jobs and economic prosperity to Texas. I know he will continue to be a powerful voice for Texans in the United States Senate.”

Governor Greg Abbott tonight applauded Representative Dade Phelan on his re-election victory in House District 21.

“The people of Southeast Texas deserve a representative who will fight for them, and that is exactly the kind of leadership Representative Phelan provides,” said Governor Abbott. “In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Dade helped lead the charge in the Texas House to secure disaster relief and helped pass legislation to make Texas more resilient to natural disasters. The people of Orange and Jefferson Counties can count on Dade to work with me to improve education, create more jobs, and bring greater economic growth to Southeast Texas.”
Final Voting results

President/Vice President

REP      Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence 29,170

DEM    Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris 6,354

LIB       Jo Jorgensen/ Jeremy “Spike” Cohen 375

GRN Howie Hawkins/ Angela Walker 51

Write-ins  24

 

U.S. Senator

REP      John Coryn 28,704

DEM    Mary “MJ” Hegar 6,246

LIB       Kerry Douglas McKennon 572

GRN David B. Collins 140

Write-ins 12

 

U.S. Representative District 36

REP      Brian Babin 29,277

DEM    Rashad Lewis 5,679

LIB       Chad Abbey 492

GRN     Hal J. Ridley, Jr 115

 

Railroad Commissioner

REP      James “Jim” Wright 28,819

DEM    Chrysta Castaneda 5,875

LIB       Matt Sterett 621

GRN Katija “Kat” Gruene 173

 

Chief Justice, Supreme Court

REP      Nathan Hecht 28,400

DEM      Amy Clark Meachum 6,423

LIB         Mark Ash 655

 

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6 Unexpired Term

REP      Jane Bland 29,200

DEM    Kathy Cheng 6,224

 

Judge, Supreme Court, Place 7

REP      Jeff Boyd 28,593

DEM    Staci Williams 6,272

LIB       William Bryan Strange III 592

 

Judge, Supreme Court, Place 8

REP      Brett Busby 28,691

DEM    Gisela D. Triana 6,088

LIB       Tom Oxford 711

 

Judge, Court of Appeals District, Place 3

REP      Bert Richardson 28,874

DEM    Elizabeth Davis Frizell 6,440

 

Judge, Court of Appeals District,  Place 4

REP      Kevin Patrick Yeary 29,011

DEM    Tina Clinton 6,327

 

Judge, Court of Appeals District,  Place 9

REP      David Newell 29,112

DEM    Brandon Birmingham 6,290

 

Orange County Drainage Pct. 2

Larry E. Ancelot Jr  6,153

j.b. Arrington  3,025

 

Orange County Drainage Pct. 3

James Scales  7,510

Randy Fuselier 2,740

 

City of Pinehurst Mayor

    Dan Mohon  444

Troy Pierce  245

 

City of Orange Council Place 6 At Large

Charles Ray Thomas  3,054

Paul Burch 3,417

 

Bridge City Council Place 2

Mike Reed  2,290

Kenneth Prosperie  1,263

 

Rose City Councilmember At Large (Three winners)

Tony Wilcoxson 98

Shelia Faske 90

Jeff Dom 60

Linda Durmon 50

Jeff Schulze 37

Jayme McGlothin 56

 

Bridge City School District Place 6

Michael C. Johnson 4,779

Keith A. Jones 1,647

 

Bridge City School District Place 7

Mark Anderson 4,602

Cory L. Mitchell 1,957

 

Orangefield Independent School District Board of Trustee Election Place 3

 Jude Graffagnino 2,821

Juan Gonzales 1,101

 

 

 

 

