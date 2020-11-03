How Orange County Voted FINAL 11:06 p.m.

Paul Burch holds onto Orange City Council At Large seat defeating Charles Ray Thomas 3,417 to 3,054.

Governor Greg Abbott congratulated Senator John Cornyn on his re-election victory to serve the people of Texas in the United States Senate.

“Senator Cornyn ran an excellent campaign, and I want to congratulate him on a hard-fought victory,” said Governor Abbott. “Senator Cornyn has a proven track record as a leader who will fight for the interests of all Texans in our nation’s capital. He worked to provide Hurricane Harvey relief to Texans in need, combat human trafficking, and bring more jobs and economic prosperity to Texas. I know he will continue to be a powerful voice for Texans in the United States Senate.”

Governor Greg Abbott tonight applauded Representative Dade Phelan on his re-election victory in House District 21.

“The people of Southeast Texas deserve a representative who will fight for them, and that is exactly the kind of leadership Representative Phelan provides,” said Governor Abbott. “In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Dade helped lead the charge in the Texas House to secure disaster relief and helped pass legislation to make Texas more resilient to natural disasters. The people of Orange and Jefferson Counties can count on Dade to work with me to improve education, create more jobs, and bring greater economic growth to Southeast Texas.”

Final Voting results

President/Vice President

REP Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence 29,170

DEM Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris 6,354

LIB Jo Jorgensen/ Jeremy “Spike” Cohen 375

GRN Howie Hawkins/ Angela Walker 51

Write-ins 24

U.S. Senator

REP John Coryn 28,704

DEM Mary “MJ” Hegar 6,246

LIB Kerry Douglas McKennon 572

GRN David B. Collins 140

Write-ins 12

U.S. Representative District 36

REP Brian Babin 29,277

DEM Rashad Lewis 5,679

LIB Chad Abbey 492

GRN Hal J. Ridley, Jr 115

Railroad Commissioner

REP James “Jim” Wright 28,819

DEM Chrysta Castaneda 5,875

LIB Matt Sterett 621

GRN Katija “Kat” Gruene 173

Chief Justice, Supreme Court

REP Nathan Hecht 28,400

DEM Amy Clark Meachum 6,423

LIB Mark Ash 655

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6 Unexpired Term

REP Jane Bland 29,200

DEM Kathy Cheng 6,224

Judge, Supreme Court, Place 7

REP Jeff Boyd 28,593

DEM Staci Williams 6,272

LIB William Bryan Strange III 592

Judge, Supreme Court, Place 8

REP Brett Busby 28,691

DEM Gisela D. Triana 6,088

LIB Tom Oxford 711

Judge, Court of Appeals District, Place 3

REP Bert Richardson 28,874

DEM Elizabeth Davis Frizell 6,440

Judge, Court of Appeals District, Place 4

REP Kevin Patrick Yeary 29,011

DEM Tina Clinton 6,327

Judge, Court of Appeals District, Place 9

REP David Newell 29,112

DEM Brandon Birmingham 6,290

Orange County Drainage Pct. 2

Larry E. Ancelot Jr 6,153

j.b. Arrington 3,025

Orange County Drainage Pct. 3

James Scales 7,510

Randy Fuselier 2,740

City of Pinehurst Mayor

Dan Mohon 444

Troy Pierce 245

City of Orange Council Place 6 At Large

Charles Ray Thomas 3,054

Paul Burch 3,417

Bridge City Council Place 2

Mike Reed 2,290

Kenneth Prosperie 1,263

Rose City Councilmember At Large (Three winners)

Tony Wilcoxson 98

Shelia Faske 90

Jeff Dom 60

Linda Durmon 50

Jeff Schulze 37

Jayme McGlothin 56

Bridge City School District Place 6

Michael C. Johnson 4,779

Keith A. Jones 1,647

Bridge City School District Place 7

Mark Anderson 4,602

Cory L. Mitchell 1,957

Orangefield Independent School District Board of Trustee Election Place 3

Jude Graffagnino 2,821

Juan Gonzales 1,101