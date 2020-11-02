November 2, 2020

OJH Gets into the Spirit of Halloween with Pumpkin Chunkin

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:14 am Monday, November 2, 2020

Orangefield Junior High students in Mrs. Tori Erickson’s science classes participated in a “Pumpkin Chunkin” science lab. Students had the task of designing and building a catapult that would successfully chunk a candy corn pumpkin at a target. Students have been studying force in motion and used the physics principles to calculate the correct force for their catapults.

