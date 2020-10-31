Community Briefs 10.31.20

Send community events to news@orangeleader.com at least two weeks in advance. Events may be added to the Events Calendar at orangeleader.com

Halloween at the Library

Trick or Treat may look a little different this year, but we still want to share the joy of Halloween with our citizens. To join the fun, just drive your car thru the main drive at the front of the library to pick up your Halloween goodie bags starting at 5 p.m. until gone on Saturday, Oct. 31. No need to get out of the car. Stay safe this Halloween. We can’t wait to see your costumes! Trick or Treaters must be present.

Fall Family Fun Day

The Museum of the Gulf Coast is having a Fall Family Fun Day on Saturday October 31, 2020 from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. at 700 Procter Street in Port Arthur. This is a FREE event. We will be outdoors, in our parking lot giving out candy and we will have some exciting activities and organizations there. Star Wars character appearances by Charitable Force. Horse experience with Stable Spirit, and Lamar University robotics club.

Orange Firestation Drive thru

Orange Fire Department will host a Drive Thru in lieu of the annual Open House for Halloween. The event will be from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31. The Orange Police Department and Orange Public Library will host similar events at the same time.

Eat a Bug & Trunk-or-Treat at AMSET’s Free Family Arts Day

Beaumont — The Art Museum of Southeast Texas (AMSET) presents its popular “Eat a Bug!” Free Family Arts Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020. For this family day, AMSET is celebrating Halloween and Day of the Dead with a Trunk-or-Treat Drive-Thru.

While staying in their vehicles, families are invited to ride through AMSET’s parking lot to receive bags filled with goodies and supplies to create art activities. Art activities will correlate with this spooky season and AMSET’s current exhibitions, FROM THE VAULT: Tyler Museum of Art and PERSPECTIVES: Selections from the Permanent Collection.

Joining in on the fun, the Fire Museum of Texas, Texas Energy Museum, Bill Clark Bugsperts, Beaumont Public Library, the McFaddin-Ward House and more will be present throughout the parking lot to give out treats.

Children and their families will get to participate in art activities including God’s Eyes, Balloon Calaveras, Halloween Masks, and Comic Strip Creations.

Art activity supplies will be limited and given out according to the number of children in the vehicle.

Admission to this event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit amset.org or call (409) 832-3432.

Parenting Class

In order to keep our clients and volunteers safe, we will be doing our upcoming Parenting class on November 14 via ZOOM.

This will be an all-day class 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

If you have someone that needs to register, they can go to www.wellsofagape.org

Under the classes and services tab click on Parenting class. There will be instructions there as well as a link for them to click on to register.

We will send them information on what they will need to do prior to the date of the class. This will be our last Parenting class of 2020. We will resume in 2021.

Soup Kitchen

First Presbyterian Church, 902 Green Ave. in Orange, hosts a Soup Kitchen from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Orange County 4-H Pecan Sales

Orange County 4-H are now taking pre-orders for our Annual Pecan Fundraiser. The second order deadline is Friday, November 9th and will be in a couple weeks before Christmas.

4-H’ers are selling the following

Pecan Pieces or Halves available in 1 lb. bag $11, 3 lb. box $29 and 5 lb. box $47.

12 oz. bags of the following Chocolate Peanuts $5, Honey Roasted Peanuts $4.25, Choice of Chocolate, White Chocolate or Chocolate Toffee Covered, Praline Frosted, Amaretto Frosted, Cinnamon Frosted or Honey Toasted Glazed pecans $8.50, Sugar Free Chocolate Pecans $9.

1 lb. bags of the following Hot & Spicy Peanuts $3.25, Roasted & Salted Cashews or Pistachios $9, Walnuts or Raw Almonds $8.

1 1lb. Pecan Sample consist of White Chocolate, Cholate, Cinnamon & Praline Pecans $14, 2 lb. Pecan Sampler consist of Chocolate, White Chocolate, Amaretto, Cinnamon, Pina Colada & Praline Frosted Pecans,

Gift Baskets; 1 Lb. Texas Wicker Basket filled with Chocolate & White Chocolate Pecans $21, 3.5 lb. Round Wicker Gift Basket filled with ½ lb. of each Milk Chocolate and White Chocolate, Praline Frosted Pecans, Texas Deluxe Mix and Hunter’s Mix $47, 3.94 Lb. Big Tex Gift Basket includes Texas shaped basket filled with 11 oz. Pecan Topping, 12 oz. each of Chocolate, White Chocolate, Praline Pecans and 1 1b. Raw Pecan Halves.

Specialty Mixes; Texas Deluxe Nut Mix consist of Pecans, Cashews Almonds & Brazil Nuts $9, Hunter’s Mix consist of Cashews, Cocktail Peanuts, Sesame Sticks, Sesame Seeds, Natural Almonds, Pecan Halves, Peanut Oil & Salt $6, California Mix consist of Almonds, Walnuts, Dried Apricots, Diced Dates, Banana Chips, Seedless Raisins, Coconut Chips, Cashews and Sunflower Seeds $6.50, Trash Mix consist of Sesame Sticks, Jumbo Runner Peanuts, Pretzels, Hot & Spicy Peanuts, Peanut Oil & Salt $4.50, Fiesta Mix consist of BBQ Corn Sticks, Taco Sesame Sticks & Hot & Spicy Peanuts $4.50, Cran-Slam consist of Dried Cranberries, Raw Walnut Pieces, Roasted & Salted Sunflower Seeds, Roasted & Salted Pumpkin seeds, Diced Pineapple and Black Raisins $7, Mountain Mix consist of Roasted & Salted Cashew, Almonds, Cocktail Peanuts, Raisins and M&M’s $6.

Place your orders today and pay when you pick up your order at the AgriLife office, 11475 FM 1442 Orange.

Orders can be place through any of our 4-H youth/clubs and through the AgriLife office by calling 409-882-7010.

Orange County Beekeepers Group Meetings

Meetings are suspended pending COVID-19 resolution. The Orange County Beekeepers Group normally meets the first Tuesday of each month 6 p.m. Anyone interested in Honeybees or Beekeeping is welcome to join us on Facebook, search Orange Texas Beekeepers.

We are a group of local beekeepers interested in spreading information about honeybees and the pollination service they perform. This group works with the Orange County Ag Agent to expand beekeeping opportunity in Orange. We also strive to aid and assist fellow beekeepers, any new beekeepers and the general public.

For information or assistance with Honeybee removals please contact the Orange County Agrilife office 409-882-7010.

South Texas State Fair

The South Texas State Fair will be held from March 25 – April 4, 2021.

Lamb, goats, swine and F1 heifer tag-in: TBD

Entry deadline for lambs, goats, swine and F1 heifers is December 1, 2020

Roaster pickup: January 22, 2021 (YMBL office)

Broiler pickup is February 12, 20201 (YMBL office)

Rabbit entry deadline is February 2, 2021

Food Pantry

5K Ministries Food Pantry, located at 9125 Skeeter, Orange, TX 77632 at the corner of Hwy 62 and Skeeter 3 miles north of the intersection in Mauriceville, is open 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on Fridays. For more information, call 409-745-7110

Be A Change Maker

United Way offers a Change Maker option to help. You can ‘round up’ your spare change with every credit or debit card purchase. Find out more by texting UWOC to 43506 or online at https://unitedwayorangecounty.harnessapp.com/roundup/

Fly Ins

Orange County Radio Control Club meets each Tuesday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the club’s airfield located at 10623 Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange. Guests are welcome as long as club members are present. Learn more about building and flying remote controlled airplanes with other enthusiasts.

Hand Quilting Demonstration

Thrift and Gift Shop holds a free Hand Quilting demonstration from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., every Tues. and Thurs. at 350 South 37th Street in Orange (located in the old Salk School). For more information call 409-886-7649.