Mary Louise Risinger, 96, of Orange, Texas, passed away on October 27, 2020, in Orange.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, November 2, 2020, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Officiating will be Jon Cregor of Kindred Hospice.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Born in Witchita Falls, Texas, on March 1, 1924, she was the daughter of Cotton Smith and Annie Smith. Mary retired after working for the Beaumont Enterprise for 20 years. She was a faithful member of Orange First Church of the Nazarene. She was a creative woman with a green thumb who loved to crochet, needlepoint, and garden. Tending to her flowers was Mary’s passion and she took pride in her work. Many would even say that her yard looked like a wonderland. Mary was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She adored her children and loved being a grandma. Mary will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and loving her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cotton and Annie Smith; her husband, B. T. Risinger; her sons, Stephen Risinger and Kerry Risinger; and her sister, Billy Jean Sylvester.

She is survived by Wayne Risinger and wife Karon of Dequincy, Cynthia Bryant and husband Ron of Vidor, and Keith Risinger of California; as well as her grandson, Brandon Denman.