Death Notices 10.28.20
Diane M. Williams, 72, of Orange, Texas passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Services are pending at Claybar Funeral Home Orange
Troy Lynn Sims, 58, of Orange, passed away on October 27, 2020. Services are pending at Claybar Funeral Home Orange
Mary Louise Risinger, 96, of Orange, Texas, passed away on October 27, 2020. Services are pending at Claybar Funeral Home, Orange
Lee Terro, 87, of Port Neches, Texas, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Services are pending at Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.
James O. Byrd, of Kemah, Texas (formerly of Port Neches, Texas), passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Services are pending at Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.
Death Notices 10.27.20
PV2 Seth Dylan Sartin, 19, of Orange, passed away on October 16, 2020. Services are pending at Claybar Funeral Home,... read more