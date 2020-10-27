Death notices 10.26.20

PV2 Seth Dylan Sartin, 19, of Orange, passed away on October 16, 2020. Services are pending at Claybar Funeral Home, Orange.

George Lee Beckham, of Orange, Texas passed away on October 24, 2020. Services are at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Claybar Funeral Home, Orange.

Joan Alumbaugh, 78, of Buna died Saturday, October 24th, 2020 at Pine Arbor in Silsbee, TX. Visitation will begin at 6:00 pm Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, October 29, 2020 Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange, TX.

Lee Terro, 87, of Port Neches, Texas, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Services are pending at Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

James O. Byrd, of Kemah, Texas (formerly of Port Neches, Texas), passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Services are pending at Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.