October 25, 2020

Orange County Sheriff's Office

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 10.12-10.18.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:38 am Sunday, October 25, 2020

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from October 12 – October 18, 2020:

Monday, Oct. 12

  • Runaway at the 2100 block of west Norman Circle in Orange
  • Burglary in the Vidor area

Tuesday, Oct. 13

  • Theft at the 900 block of Courmier Street in Vidor
  • Theft at the 600 block of Sawmill Road in Vidor
  • Missing person at the 900 block of Gum Street in Vidor

Wednesday, Oct. 14

  • Theft at the 5300 block of washateria Road in Orange
  • Deadly conduct at the 7400 block of Royal Oaks Circle in Orange
  • Burglary at the 1500 block of Terry Road in Vidor

Thursday, Oct. 15

  • Assault at the 2500 block of Herringnton Road in Orange
  • Suspicious person at the 11000 block of Hwy. 12 in Orange
  • Burglary at the 200 block of Glidden Street in Orange
  • Burglary at the 7700 block of Betsy Lane in Orange
  • Burglary at the 8400 block of Hwy. 12 in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 2600 block of Carabelle Street in Vidor
  • Burglary at the 7800 block of Betsy Lane in Orange
  • Disturbance at Farm to Market Road 1136 and Interstate 10 in Orange.
  • Burglary at the 200 block of Glidden Street in Orange

Friday, Oct. 16

  • Animal bite at the 1100 block of Sawmill Road in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 2000 block of North Tram Road in Vidor

Saturday, Oct. 17

  • Burglary at the 200 block of Border Street in Orange
  • Fire investigation at the 11000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange

Sunday, Oct. 18

  • Disturbance at the 5000 block of Williamson Road in Orange
  • Burglary at the 100 block of Pleasant Drive in Vidor
  • Criminal mischief at the 9000 block of Hollis Road in Orange
  • Suspicious circumstances at the 4300 block of Main Street in Vidor.

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office

