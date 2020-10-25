Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 10.12-10.18.20
From staff reports
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from October 12 – October 18, 2020:
Monday, Oct. 12
- Runaway at the 2100 block of west Norman Circle in Orange
- Burglary in the Vidor area
Tuesday, Oct. 13
- Theft at the 900 block of Courmier Street in Vidor
- Theft at the 600 block of Sawmill Road in Vidor
- Missing person at the 900 block of Gum Street in Vidor
Wednesday, Oct. 14
- Theft at the 5300 block of washateria Road in Orange
- Deadly conduct at the 7400 block of Royal Oaks Circle in Orange
- Burglary at the 1500 block of Terry Road in Vidor
Thursday, Oct. 15
- Assault at the 2500 block of Herringnton Road in Orange
- Suspicious person at the 11000 block of Hwy. 12 in Orange
- Burglary at the 200 block of Glidden Street in Orange
- Burglary at the 7700 block of Betsy Lane in Orange
- Burglary at the 8400 block of Hwy. 12 in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 2600 block of Carabelle Street in Vidor
- Burglary at the 7800 block of Betsy Lane in Orange
- Disturbance at Farm to Market Road 1136 and Interstate 10 in Orange.
- Burglary at the 200 block of Glidden Street in Orange
Friday, Oct. 16
- Animal bite at the 1100 block of Sawmill Road in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 2000 block of North Tram Road in Vidor
Saturday, Oct. 17
- Burglary at the 200 block of Border Street in Orange
- Fire investigation at the 11000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
Sunday, Oct. 18
- Disturbance at the 5000 block of Williamson Road in Orange
- Burglary at the 100 block of Pleasant Drive in Vidor
- Criminal mischief at the 9000 block of Hollis Road in Orange
- Suspicious circumstances at the 4300 block of Main Street in Vidor.
SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office
