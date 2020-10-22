October 22, 2020

Photo courtesy LC-M CISD

Mauriceville Elementary Student Council Officers named

By Van Wade

Published 9:06 am Thursday, October 22, 2020

Mauriceville Elementary School named Student Council Officers for the 2020-2021 year. They are, President-Peyton Brewer, Vice President-Lanie Reynolds, Secretary-Rachel McDow, Treasurer-Greysen Weir, Historian-Addy Farwell, Parliamentarian-Bailee Watkins, Senator-Kaylie Leffew and Representatives- Aadi Day, Baylee Bonnin and Paisley Gorham.

