Final pick up for Hurricane Laura debris
Hurricane Laura
Orange County Citizens have until next Wednesday, October 28, 2020 to get Hurricane Laura debris out to the right of way for pickup. After this date the debris from Hurricane Laura will not be picked up. As a reminder, please do not mix Hurricane Delta debris with Hurricane Laura debris.
Delta debris will be picked up separately.
