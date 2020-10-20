Two Houston officers shot in the line of duty

Two Houston Police Officers were shot in the line of duty this morning. Sergeant Harold Preston has died, and Officer Courtney Waller remains in the hospital with injuries.

“Our hearts are with the family of Houston Police Sgt. Harold Preston who was shot and killed in the line of duty this morning,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “This tragic loss is a grave reminder of the dangers our brave law enforcement officers face while keeping our communities safe. Cecilia and I ask our fellow Texans to join us in lifting up Sgt. Preston’s family in prayer in their time of need. We also ask all Texans to pray for the speedy recovery of Houston Police Officer Courtney Waller who was shot while responding to the same incident and is recovering in the hospital. The state stands ready to assist the Houston Police Department in bringing to justice the perpetrators of this horrific tragedy.”

“Texans grieve today, yet again, as a courageous police sergeant was senselessly murdered in the line of duty. Officers around our state bravely serve and deserve our utmost honor and respect, especially during this time,” Attorney General Ken Paxton said. “Please join me and Angela as we pray for Sgt. Preston’s family, the people of Houston, and for the recovery of Houston Police Officer Courtney Waller who was shot while responding to the same incident and is now recovering. Now and in the days ahead, my office stands ready to support the Houston Police Department however we can.”