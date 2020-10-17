Votes are pouring in
By Dawn Burleigh
On the first day of early voting, 3,120 persons stood in line to cast their ballot. Many reported they waited 45 minutes to an hour to vote.
One person said the hour went fast as she saw many people she knew while in line and enjoyed visiting with them.
On the second day of early voting, Military, Out of Country and Limited Ballots were turned in for a total of 47. The total number of ballots on the second day, including the afore mentioned, was 2,758.
Day three saw a total of 2,415 votes. It is also the day that zero votes were at the Orange City Library, one of the four locations in Orange County to vote.
The Orange Public Library was closed on Thursday due to a power outage from two lines running underground.
The highest number of votes at a location was at the Orange Public Library with 862 on the first day of early voting.
The polls will be open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sat. Oct. 17, Mon. Oct. 19 – Oct. 24 and Mon. Oct. 26 – Friday, Oct. 30. On Tuesdays, Oct. 20 and Oct. 27 the polls will have extended hours and be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
The early voting period was extended this year due to COVID-19 protocols.
On the ballots, voters will not only have the option to vote for the presidential election, but also local elections originally scheduled earlier this year but also postponed due to the pandemic.
Sample ballots can be found at https://www.co.orange.tx.us/departments/ElectionsAdministration/SampleBallots
Candidates in contested races are:
President/Vice President
REP Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence
DEM Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris
LIB Jo Jorgensen/ Jeremy “Spike” Cohen
GRN Howie Hawkins/ Angela Walker
U.S. Senator
REP John Coryn
DEM Mary “MJ” Hegar
LIB Kerry Douglas McKennon
GRN David B. Collins
U.S. Representative District 36
REP Brian Babin
DEM Rashad Lewis
LIB Chad Abbey
GRN Hal J. Ridley, Jr
Railroad Commissioner
REP James “Jim” Wright
DEM Chrysta Castaneda
LIB Matt Sterett
GRN Katija “Kat” Gruene
Chief Justice, Supreme Court
REP Nathan Hecht
DEM Amy Clark Meachum
LIB Mark Ash
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6 Unexpired Term
REP Jane Bland
DEM Kathy Cheng
Judge, Supreme Court, Place 7
REP Jeff Boyd
DEM Staci Williams
LIB William Bryan Strange III
Judge, Supreme Court, Place 8
REP Brett Busby
DEM Gisela D. Triana
LIB Tom Oxford
Judge, Court of Appeals District, Place 3
REP Bert Richardson
DEM Elizabeth Davis Frizell
Judge, Court of Appeals District, Place 4
REP Kevin Patrick Yeary
DEM Tina Clinton
Judge, Court of Appeals District, Place 9
REP David Newell
DEM Brandon Birmingham
Orange County Drainage Pct. 2
Larry E. Ancelot Jr
j.b. Arrington
Orange County Drainage Pct. 3
James Scales
Randy Fuselier
City of Pinehurst Mayor
Dan Mohon
Troy Pierce
City of Orange Council Place 6 At Large
Charles Ray Thomas
Paul Burch
Bridge City Council Place 2
Mike Reed
Kenneth Prosperie
Rose City Councilmember At Large
Tony Wilcoxson
Shelia Faske
Jeff Dom
Linda Durmon
Jeff Schulze
Jayme McGlothin
Bridge City School District Place 6
Michael C. Johnson
Keith A. Jones
Bridge City School District Place 7
Mark Anderson
Cory L. Mitchell
Orangefield Independent School District Board of Trustee Election Place 3
Jude Graffagnino
Juan Gonzales
