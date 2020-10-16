Orange Police Beat 10.8-10.15.2
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from October 8 – October 15, 2020:
Thursday, Oct. 8
- Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 1400 block of Cordrey Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the north service road at Bobhall Road.
- Public intoxication at the 1600 block of North Lutcher
Friday, Oct. 9
- Assault at the 1300 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy. 62 and Farm to Market Road 105
Saturday, Oct. 10
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2400 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th Street and Interstate 10
- Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 7400 block of Interstate 10
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 100 block of Pine Ave
- Assault on a police officer at the 100 block of Pine Ave
- Theft at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
- Sexual assault in the Orange area
- Traffic problem at Interstate 10 eastbound at 16th Street
Sunday, Oct. 11
- Stolen vehicle at the 1500 block of 37th Street
- Traffic hazard at the west bound area at Adam’s Bayou
- Assault at the 4000 block of Sikes Road
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at MLK and Interstate 10
- Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 1700 block of Link Ave
Monday, Oct. 12
- Assault at the 2300 block of 16th Street
- Controlled substance at the 1500 block of Barkins Ave
- Shoplifting at the 3700 block of 16th Street
Tuesday, Oct. 13
- Criminal traffic violation at the south feeder at 16th Street
- Theft at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3700 block of 16th Street
Wednesday, Oct. 14
- Assault at the 2600 block of Interstate 10
- Assault on Cove Drive
- Assault at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive
- Weapons offense at the 2200 block of Norwood Drive
- Sexual offense in the Orange area
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the north service road at 27th Street
Thursday, Oct. 15
- Damaged property at the 500 block of Knox Ave.
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th and Allie Payne Road
- Terroristic threat at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 1100 Green Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at MLK and Farm to Market Road 1130
- Stolen vehicle at the 1600 block of Link Ave
- Hit and run at the Bob Hall and Enner
- Stolen vehicle at the 200 block of 8th Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
You Might Like
Get out and Vote
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Orange (TX) Alumnae Chapter met on Tuesday, the first day of early voting, at the... read more