Death Notices 10.16.20

Devin Dodge, 47, passed away on October 13, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Claybar Funeral Home, Orange.

Jeanette J. Britnell, 80, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Services are pending at Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Sandra Ann Collins, 78, of Port Neches, Texas, passed away on October 14, 2020. Services are pending at Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.