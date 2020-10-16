October 16, 2020

Death Notices 10.16.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 2:11 pm Friday, October 16, 2020

Devin Dodge, 47, passed away on October 13, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Claybar Funeral Home, Orange.

Jeanette J. Britnell, 80, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Services are pending at Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Sandra Ann Collins, 78, of Port Neches, Texas, passed away on October 14, 2020. Services are pending at Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

