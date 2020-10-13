Health Scores 10.13.20
From staff reports
Establishments inspected between September 16 -September 30, 2020
Domino’s Pizza #6495, 7166 North Hwy. 87 in Orange, was closed in September because a water line was broken resulting in the store not having water at the handwashing station and three compartment sink. They have since reopened after the repairs were completed.
Scores:
- Chick-fil-A #04338, 3130 16th Street in Orange.
Score: 99
Demerits are for wiping cloths store improperly on top of prep table.
- Nolan Food Store, 20390 Interstate 10 in Vidor
Score: 94
Demerits included slight mold found on the drink dispensers, and drinks being stored on the floor inside the walk-in cooler.
- Dollar General $21359, 9775 FM 1130 in Orange
Score: 97
Demerits are for several expired food items on the shelves.
- Pinehurst BBQ and Steak, 100 Strickland Drive in Orange
Score: 90
Demerits included several flies found throughout, standing water on bottom shelf inside reach-in cooler as well as several areas including floors in need of being cleaned of old foods.
- Dow cafeteria/CBD catering, 2739 FM 1006 in Orange
Score: 97
Demerits are for damaged walk-in cooler doors and wall and air vents in need of being cleaned as well as the outside of equipment in need of being cleaned throughout.
The following locations passed pre-opening inspections after repairs from Hurricane Laura:
- Whataburger #536, 2300 MacArthur Drive in Orange
The following locations passed pre-opening inspections:
- Silver Fox Lounge, 2095 Texas Ave. in Bridge City
