Orange Police Beat 9.25-10.7.20
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from September 25- October 7, 2020:
Friday, Sept. 25
- Threats at the 1400 block of John Ave
- Shoplifting at the 1300 block of 16th Street
- Threats at the 1700 block of 17th Street
- Controlled substance near 16th and Sunset
Saturday, Sept. 26
- Weapons offense at the 400 block of Schley Ave
- Firing a weapon at the 400 block of Schley Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 300 block of 15th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2300 block of MacArthur Drive
- Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 600 block of Strickland Drive
- Controlled substance near MLK and Strickland
Sunday, Sept. 27
- Controlled substance at the 2700 block of North Lutcher
Monday, Sept. 28
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
- Controlled substance at the 2300 block of State Hwy. 62
Tuesday, Sept. 29
- Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 2300 block of Interstate 10
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage near Womack and farm to Market Road 1078
- Stolen vehicle at the 1400 block of Dupont Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage on the south service road at Holiday Inn
- Assault at the 2400 block of 6th Street
Wednesday, Sept. 30
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Farm to Market Road 1130 and Brent
- Hit and run resulting in injury at the South service road at mile marker 874
- Theft at the 600 block of Bridal Wreath Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2300 block of Interstate 10
- Stolen vehicle at the 2500 block of State Hwy. 62
- Fatal hit and run at 16th Street and Interstate 10
Thursday, Oct. 1
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the State Hwy. 87 and Old 87
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2300 block of 16th Street
- Assault at the 3800 block of Meeks Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy. 87 and Cypress Wood
Friday, Oct. 2
- Assault on Bruce Lane
Saturday, Oct. 3
- Runaway at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2900 block of MacArthur Drive
- Family disturbance at the 2200 block of Tall Oaks Drive
- Damaged property at the 600 block of Dupont Drive
Sunday, Oct. 4
- Ordinance violation at the 3800 block of Liprie Street
- Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 2100 block of 8th Street
Monday, Oct. 5
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage on the south service road at State Hwy. 62
- Theft at the 2500 block of Park Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Simmons and Interstate 10
- Theft at the 1700 block of Interstate 10
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage near MLK JR Drive and Strickland
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2400 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1600 block of South Service Road
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 900 block of Mill Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3700 block of 16th Street
- Assault at the 1300 block of 16th Street
Tuesday, Oct. 6
- Theft at the 2000 block of Interstate 10
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2900 block of 16th Street
- Damaged property at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
- Assault near 10th and Burton
Wednesday, Oct. 7
- Theft at the 4000 block of Sikes Road
- Miscellaneous incidents on Circle R
- Miscellaneous incidents at the 2200 block of Sunrise Oak
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 8th and Front
- Assault at the 1800 block of Church Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
