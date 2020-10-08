WO-S-Silsbee game has been moved to Saturday
Due to the threat of Hurricane Delta, the District 11-4A Division II football clash between the West Orange-Stark Mustangs and the Silsbee Tigers has been moved to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Tiger Stadium.
Also, the WO-S Lady Mustang District 22-4A matches against Vidor (Friday) and Orangefield (Saturday) have been canceled.
