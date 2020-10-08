October 8, 2020

  • 77°

WO-S-Silsbee game has been moved to Saturday

By Van Wade

Published 12:16 pm Thursday, October 8, 2020

Due to the threat of Hurricane Delta, the District 11-4A Division II football clash between the West Orange-Stark Mustangs and the Silsbee Tigers has been moved to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Tiger Stadium.

Also, the WO-S Lady Mustang District 22-4A matches against Vidor (Friday) and Orangefield (Saturday) have been canceled.

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar