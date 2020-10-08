West Orange-Stark High School volleyball team and coach under quarantine
On Wednesday, October 7, 2020, WOCCISD officials received confirmation of a positive COVID-19 case. Local health officials immediately issued a quarantine of the West Orange-Stark varsity volleyball team and a coach for 7-14 days.
The health department will determine an exact time frame for quarantine once the investigation is complete. All volleyball team members will receive virtual instruction during the quarantine period and resume games after quarantine completion.
Additionally, homecoming festivities have been rescheduled to November 6 to ensure the safety of students and attendees.
