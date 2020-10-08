Take precautions if in low coastal areas

Orange County Judge John Gothia is issuing a disaster declaration for Orange County in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Delta. In an abundance of caution, if you live in coastal low areas of Orange County you need to take the necessary precautions for a potential 2 to 4 foot storm surge.

Orange County non-emergency offices will be closed Friday, October 9th.

Due to the debris that is already in our area, p lease be aware that tropical storm force winds are forecasted to hit our area beginning Friday. Citizens are urged to maintain situational awareness due to the potential of flying debris. Residents are urged to monitor the local weather stations due to the fast changing forecast of Hurricane Delta.