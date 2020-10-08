LIT closes campus

BEAUMONT— Always mindful of the safety and welfare of its students, faculty and staff, Lamar Institute of Technology has decided to close the campus on Friday, October 9 and Saturday, October 10, 2020 due to the impending landfall of Hurricane Delta.

Although the storm is not supposed to make landfall along the south central Louisiana coast until 7 p.m., Friday, hurricane conditions and a life-threatening storm surge is expected along portions of the northern gulf coast during the day, 12 News Now reported at 12 noon on Thursday.

A hurricane warning has been issued by the National Weather Service from High Island to Sabine Pass. The service reported that the storm is expected to become a major hurricane by tonight.

Delta could bring tropical force winds up to 105 mph, according to 12 News Now. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles.

A tropical storm warning has been issued west of High Island to San Luis Pass. Orange, Jasper and Newton counties have already issued disaster declarations, with voluntary evacuation being called for Pleasure Island and Sabine Pass.

The campus originally was scheduled to close to students for a planned Fall 2020 Convocation, but now includes everyone.