LCM students and staff to work remotely on Friday

Out of an abundance of caution, due to the threat of severe weather from Hurricane Delta, LCMCISD has cancelled in-person instruction on Friday, October 9. Students and teachers will all continue class remotely and buildings will be closed. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, school will resume at regular hours on Monday, October 12. If you have questions about remote learning, please call your child’s campus today, or contact your child’s teacher.

Because of the uncertainty of the storm effects, we feel this closure is in the best interest of our students and staff and their families. Superintendents of Orange County have been following storm reports and agree that this is the best course of action.

The homecoming game, rescheduled for today, will be played beginning at 6 p.m. with the homecoming ceremony beginning at 5:15 p.m.

This decision was made following Judge John Gothia’s call for a voluntary evacuation of low-lying areas and closure of government buildings for Friday, October 9.

If there are changes regarding the start of school on Monday, October 12, parents and staff will be notified during the weekend.