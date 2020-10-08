Bridge City-H-J game moves to Saturday
Due to the threat of Hurricane Delta, the District 11-4A Division II football clash between the Bridge City Cardinals and the Hardin-Jefferson Hawks has been shifted to 6 p.m. Saturday in Sour Lake.
Also, the Bridge City Lady Cardinals District 22-4A volleyball match against Silsbee has been moved to Monday at home at Cardinal Gym.
You Might Like
West Orange-Stark High School volleyball team and coach under quarantine
On Wednesday, October 7, 2020, WOCCISD officials received confirmation of a positive COVID-19 case. Local health officials immediately issued a... read more