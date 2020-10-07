Orangefield-Liberty game pushed back to Thursday
Due to the weather situation with Hurricane Delta in the Gulf of Mexico the Orangefield Bobcats have moved their District 11-4A Division II home battle with the Liberty Panthers to 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
It is also Orangefield’s Homecoming contest as well.
