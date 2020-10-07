October 8, 2020

  • 77°

Orangefield-Liberty game pushed back to Thursday

By Van Wade

Published 12:38 pm Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Due to the weather situation with Hurricane Delta in the Gulf of Mexico the Orangefield Bobcats have moved their District 11-4A Division II home battle with the Liberty Panthers to 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

It is also Orangefield’s Homecoming contest as well.

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar