NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 4 p.m. 10.7.20

Delta has moved into the southern Gulf of Mexico, and is slowly strengthening again.

Landfall projections for the US show Delta as a category 2 hurricane on Friday in Cameron and/or Vermilion Parish.

Life threatening storm surge, dangerous hurricane force winds, and heavy rain are expected along and east of the track of Delta as it moves inland across Louisiana.

Here are the current watches in effect for our region:



Southeast Texas: Jefferson and Orange County

Southwest Louisiana: Allen, Calcasieu, Cameron, and Jeff Davis Parish

South Central Louisiana: Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, and Vermilion Parish

Southeast Texas: Hardin, Jasper, Newton County

Southwest Louisiana: Beauregard Parish

Central Louisiana: Vernon Parish