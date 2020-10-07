October 8, 2020

LC-M-Huffman 10-4A opener moves to Thursday

By Van Wade

Published 12:23 pm Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Due to Hurricane Delta out in the Gulf of Mexico in District 10-4A Division I football play, the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin’ Bears will host the Huffman Falcons Thursday at 7 p.m. in the district opener for both squads.

It is also the Homecoming Game for the Bears. All other LC-M athletic contests are currently to be announced and subject to change as the school district is waiting to see what the storm is going to do.

