Cardinals will now face Hawks on Thursday due to weather situation

Due to Hurricane Delta in the Gulf of Mexico, the Bridge City athletic program has made changes to their schedule, shifting district games to Thursday.

The Bridge City Cardinals will go to Sour Lake Thursday to take on the Hardin-Jefferson Hawks at 6 p.m in District 11-4A Division II football action. Also, the Bridge City varsity volleyball team will host Silsbee in 22-4A play Thursday starting at 4:30 p.m.