NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 4 p.m. 10.5.20
Delta is strengthening. It should be a hurricane by tomorrow (Tuesday).
Because the center of circulation of Delta has been re-forming west and southwest today, the forecast track has shifted further west.
Landfall projections are showing a category 1 or 2 hurricane on Friday along the Louisiana coast.
Storm surge, damaging winds, and heavy rain will be threats along and to the east of where Delta makes landfall.
You Might Like
Stallionettes support Breast Cancer Awareness
The 2020-2021 West Orange-Stark Middle School Stallionettes and Coach Marie were busy at the recent Pink Out game. The Stallionettes... read more