October 3, 2020

Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church brings supplies to Orange

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 6:25 pm Friday, October 2, 2020

A Texas City church is bringing an 18-wheeler truck loaded with cleaning supplies, food mops, shovels and more to Orange to aid in the recovery from Hurricane Laura.

Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 will be at Mount Olive Baptist Church, located at 106 West Park in Orange, to distribute the supplies.

All are welcome. Everyone is asked to wear a mask while at the event.

Pastor Kenneth Cotton is with Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church. Reverend Ronnie Crockett is at Mount Olive Baptist Church.

 

