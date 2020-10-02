Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church brings supplies to Orange
A Texas City church is bringing an 18-wheeler truck loaded with cleaning supplies, food mops, shovels and more to Orange to aid in the recovery from Hurricane Laura.
Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 will be at Mount Olive Baptist Church, located at 106 West Park in Orange, to distribute the supplies.
All are welcome. Everyone is asked to wear a mask while at the event.
Pastor Kenneth Cotton is with Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church. Reverend Ronnie Crockett is at Mount Olive Baptist Church.
