Friday night high school football scoreboard
Here are final scores from across the Southeast Texas area Friday night:
WO-S 47, Hardin-Jefferson 7
Bridge City 27, Hamshire-Fannett 20
Jasper 35, LC-M 0
Deweyville 50, Beaumont Legacy 6
Silsbee 14, Liberty 7
Anahuac 21, Hardin 14
Buna 38, Tarkington 31
Woodville 34, Kirbyville 14
Hemphill 34, Kountze 0
Newton 62, Anderson-Shiro 0
New Waverley 38, Warren 6
Tomball Memorial 66, Beaumont West Brook 63
Lufkin 31, Nederland 28
Port Arthur Memorial 27, Barbers Hill 23
Port Neches-Groves 40, Beaumont United 37
Carthage 35, Plesant Grove 7
