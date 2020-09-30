LC-M Team Tennis off to fast district start
LITTLE CYPRESS – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Team Tennis squad got off to a great district start as they defeated Vidor 17-2.
Front L-R: McKenzie Freeman and Lizzy De La Fuentes
Back L-R: Kaitlyn Ewing, Ella Roy, Dax Rodgers, Dakota Posey, Luke Spell, Mason Grizzaffi, and Tex Collier
Not pictured: Colton Smith, Elaina Forester, Peyton Johnson, and Richard Ammean
