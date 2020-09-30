September 30, 2020

Photo courtesy LC-M Tennis

LC-M Team Tennis off to fast district start

By Van Wade

Published 10:07 am Wednesday, September 30, 2020

LITTLE CYPRESS – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Team Tennis squad got off to a great district start as they defeated Vidor 17-2.

Front L-R: McKenzie Freeman and Lizzy De La Fuentes

Back L-R: Kaitlyn Ewing, Ella Roy, Dax Rodgers, Dakota Posey, Luke Spell, Mason Grizzaffi, and Tex Collier

Not pictured: Colton Smith, Elaina Forester, Peyton Johnson, and Richard Ammean

