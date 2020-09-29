Texas Land Commissioner Bush announces Mail Drop program at Texas State Veterans Homes

AUSTIN –Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush announced the revamp of “Mail Drop,” a program geared towards creating community engagement with Veterans who reside in our Texas State Veterans Homes run by the Veterans Land Board. The program seeks to generate awareness within our community and encourages them to interact in a socially distant manner with the men and women who admirably served our great nation. Although America’s Veterans often receive recognition on significant holidays and events, the men and women who dedicated their lives to our nation and the ideals of freedom should be remembered each and every day.

“Texas Veterans woke up each morning, donned on their uniforms and put their lives on the line for our country,” said Commissioner George P. Bush. “We must never forget the sacrifice that they have made for our nation. During this global pandemic, we have worked hard to keep our Veterans safe and healthy, but it’s come at a price: our Veterans are isolated in their communities. The “Mail Drop” program helps connect Texans with the men and women who reside in our Texas State Veterans Homes and sends inspiration to our Veterans who must remain physically distant from their loved ones during this time.”

Mail Drop encourages community members of all ages to write letters, draw a picture, or hand-make cards for our Veterans to show them we are grateful for their service. Community members are asked to write a Veteran near them in one of our nine Texas State Veterans Homes in Amarillo, Big Spring, Bonham, El Paso, Floresville, Houston, McAllen, Temple, and Tyler. Protocols for disinfecting mail are in place at all nine of our homes.

Letters can be addressed to:

Texas Veteran

C/O Mail Drop

1020 Tascosa Road

Amarillo, Texas 79124

Texas Veteran

C/O Mail Drop

1809 North Highway 87

Big Spring, Texas 79720

Texas Veteran

C/O Mail Drop

1300 Seven Oaks Road

Bonham, Texas 75418

Texas Veteran

C/O Mail Drop

9650 Kenworthy Street

El Paso, Texas 79924

Texas Veteran

C/O Mail Drop

200 Veterans Drive

Floresville, Texas 78114

Texas Veteran

C/O Mail Drop

14041 Cottingham Road

Houston, Texas 77048

Texas Veteran

C/O Mail Drop

301 East Yuma Avenue

McAllen, Texas 78503

Texas Veteran

C/O Mail Drop

1424 Martin Luther King Jr. Lane

Temple, Texas 76504