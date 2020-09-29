Orange County 4-H now taking Pecan Sales orders

Orange County 4-H are now taking pre-orders for our Annual Pecan Fundraiser. The deadline for the first order is Friday, October 9th, this order will be in a week before Thanksgiving. The second order deadline is Friday, November 9th and will be in a couple weeks before Christmas.

4-H’ers are selling the following

Pecan Pieces or Halves available in 1 lb. bag $11, 3 lb. box $29 and 5 lb. box $47.

12 oz. bags of the following Chocolate Peanuts $5, Honey Roasted Peanuts $4.25, Choice of Chocolate, White Chocolate or Chocolate Toffee Covered, Praline Frosted, Amaretto Frosted, Cinnamon Frosted or Honey Toasted Glazed pecans $8.50, Sugar Free Chocolate Pecans $9.

1 lb. bags of the following Hot & Spicy Peanuts $3.25, Roasted & Salted Cashews or Pistachios $9, Walnuts or Raw Almonds $8.

1 1lb. Pecan Sample consist of White Chocolate, Cholate, Cinnamon & Praline Pecans $14, 2 lb. Pecan Sampler consist of Chocolate, White Chocolate, Amaretto, Cinnamon, Pina Colada & Praline Frosted Pecans,

Gift Baskets; 1 Lb. Texas Wicker Basket filled with Chocolate & White Chocolate Pecans $21, 3.5 lb. Round Wicker Gift Basket filled with ½ lb. of each Milk Chocolate and White Chocolate, Praline Frosted Pecans, Texas Deluxe Mix and Hunter’s Mix $47, 3.94 Lb. Big Tex Gift Basket includes Texas shaped basket filled with 11 oz. Pecan Topping, 12 oz. each of Chocolate, White Chocolate, Praline Pecans and 1 1b. Raw Pecan Halves.

Specialty Mixes; Texas Deluxe Nut Mix consist of Pecans, Cashews Almonds & Brazil Nuts $9, Hunter’s Mix consist of Cashews, Cocktail Peanuts, Sesame Sticks, Sesame Seeds, Natural Almonds, Pecan Halves, Peanut Oil & Salt $6, California Mix consist of Almonds, Walnuts, Dried Apricots, Diced Dates, Banana Chips, Seedless Raisins, Coconut Chips, Cashews and Sunflower Seeds $6.50, Trash Mix consist of Sesame Sticks, Jumbo Runner Peanuts, Pretzels, Hot & Spicy Peanuts, Peanut Oil & Salt $4.50, Fiesta Mix consist of BBQ Corn Sticks, Taco Sesame Sticks & Hot & Spicy Peanuts $4.50, Cran-Slam consist of Dried Cranberries, Raw Walnut Pieces, Roasted & Salted Sunflower Seeds, Roasted & Salted Pumpkin seeds, Diced Pineapple and Black Raisins $7, Mountain Mix consist of Roasted & Salted Cashew, Almonds, Cocktail Peanuts, Raisins and M&M’s $6.

Place your orders today and pay when you pick up your order at the AgriLife office, 11475 FM 1442 Orange.

Orders can be place through any of our 4-H youth/clubs and through the AgriLife office by calling 409-882-7010.