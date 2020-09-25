Governor Abbott Congratulates Texas’ Blue Ribbon Schools

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the 28 Texas schools that have been recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2020. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

“Congratulations to the hardworking students, teachers, administrators, and parents of the 28 Texas schools recognized as Blue Ribbon Schools this year,” said Governor Abbott. “This prestigious honor is a testament to the Texas’ educational excellence and our teachers’ dedication to their students. The State of Texas will continue to build a brighter future for every Texas student.”

The following Texas schools were recognized:

Alvarado Elementary South – Alvarado ISD

Desertaire Elementary School – Ysleta ISD

Dr. Wright L. Lassiter Jr. Early College High School – Dallas ISD

Early Childhood Development Center – Corpus Christi ISD

Early College High School Carrollton – Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD

Edward Roberson Middle School – Spring ISD

Edward Titche Elementary School – Dallas ISD

Heights Elementary School – Laredo ISD

Henry W Longfellow Career Exploration Academy – Dallas ISD

High School for Law and Justice – Houston ISD

Hobbs Williams Elementary School – Grand Prairie ISD

John Z. Leyendecker Elementary School – Laredo ISD

Kelly-Pharr Elementary School – Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD

Langham Elementary School – Nederland ISD

Maude Mae Kirchner Elementary School – Eagle Pass ISD

Memorial Elementary School – Houston ISD

Milam Elementary School – El Paso ISD

Redwater Junior High School – Redwater ISD

Reilly Elementary School – Austin ISD

Saint Theresa Catholic School – Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston

Texas Academy of Biomedical Sciences – Fort Worth ISD

The Shlenker School – The Shlenker School District

Transmountain Early Collee High School – El Paso ISD

Vista Academy of Austin-Mueller – Texas College Preparatory Academy

West Main Elementary School – Lancaster ISD

Windsor Park G/T Elementary School – Corpus Christi ISD

Windthorst Elementary School – Windthorst ISD

Young Women’s College Preparatory Academy – Houston ISD