Governor Abbott Congratulates Texas’ Blue Ribbon Schools
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the 28 Texas schools that have been recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2020. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
“Congratulations to the hardworking students, teachers, administrators, and parents of the 28 Texas schools recognized as Blue Ribbon Schools this year,” said Governor Abbott. “This prestigious honor is a testament to the Texas’ educational excellence and our teachers’ dedication to their students. The State of Texas will continue to build a brighter future for every Texas student.”
The following Texas schools were recognized:
Alvarado Elementary South – Alvarado ISD
Desertaire Elementary School – Ysleta ISD
Dr. Wright L. Lassiter Jr. Early College High School – Dallas ISD
Early Childhood Development Center – Corpus Christi ISD
Early College High School Carrollton – Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD
Edward Roberson Middle School – Spring ISD
Edward Titche Elementary School – Dallas ISD
Heights Elementary School – Laredo ISD
Henry W Longfellow Career Exploration Academy – Dallas ISD
High School for Law and Justice – Houston ISD
Hobbs Williams Elementary School – Grand Prairie ISD
John Z. Leyendecker Elementary School – Laredo ISD
Kelly-Pharr Elementary School – Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD
Langham Elementary School – Nederland ISD
Maude Mae Kirchner Elementary School – Eagle Pass ISD
Memorial Elementary School – Houston ISD
Milam Elementary School – El Paso ISD
Redwater Junior High School – Redwater ISD
Reilly Elementary School – Austin ISD
Saint Theresa Catholic School – Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston
Texas Academy of Biomedical Sciences – Fort Worth ISD
The Shlenker School – The Shlenker School District
Transmountain Early Collee High School – El Paso ISD
Vista Academy of Austin-Mueller – Texas College Preparatory Academy
West Main Elementary School – Lancaster ISD
Windsor Park G/T Elementary School – Corpus Christi ISD
Windthorst Elementary School – Windthorst ISD
Young Women’s College Preparatory Academy – Houston ISD
