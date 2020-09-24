September 24, 2020

Photo courtesy LC-M High School

LC-M Cosmetology students get certificates

By Van Wade

Published 10:31 am Thursday, September 24, 2020

Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School students in Kim Levens’ Cosmetology 1 class got certified Wednesday and received their salon COVID-19 and Barbicide certificates.

Back row: Jairyn Leger, Rylee Freeman, Makenzie Meulemans, Jenna Comeaux, Blake Clingaman, Ana Hernandez, Tiffany Boram, Catherine Parry

Front row: Emma Bridges, Allie Jo Allbritton, Brice Martin, Samantha Delacruz, Dawson Doiron

 

