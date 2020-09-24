September 24, 2020

DPS conducting crash reconstruction in Vidor

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 10:12 am Thursday, September 24, 2020

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is conducting a crash reconstruction on Interstate 10 in Orange County.  The crash reconstruction will impact travel in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10, at mile marker 864, in the Vidor area.
Motorists will be diverted to the access road.
The crash reconstruction will continue for the next few hours.

