DPS conducting crash reconstruction in Vidor
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is conducting a crash reconstruction on Interstate 10 in Orange County. The crash reconstruction will impact travel in the westbound lanes of Interstate 10, at mile marker 864, in the Vidor area.
Motorists will be diverted to the access road.
The crash reconstruction will continue for the next few hours.
You Might Like
Vidor Rotary Club helping feed those in need
From staff reports Vidor Rotary Club is collecting funds and food for the Vidor United Christian Care Center. It has partnered... read more